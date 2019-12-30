WA Portland OR Zone Forecast
WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 29, 2019
_____
957 FPUS56 KPQR 301140
ZFPPQR
Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington
National Weather Service Portland OR
340 AM PST Mon Dec 30 2019
Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday
Night, and New Years Day.
WAZ021-310015-
South Washington Coast-
Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,
Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment
340 AM PST Mon Dec 30 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs 45 to 50. South wind 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows 40 to 45.
South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph
after midnight. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.
.TUESDAY...Rain, breezy. Rain may be heavy at times in the
afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
30 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the
afternoon. Near beaches and headlands, south wind 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to 35 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts one
inch to one and a half inches.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers after midnight.
Breezy. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows around 45.
Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph becoming 15 to
20 mph with gusts to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Showers. Highs around 50. West wind 15 to 20 mph
with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Breezy. Lows around 40. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy. Lows around 45. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Windy. Highs around 50. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Breezy. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 45. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 45.
$$
WAZ020-310015-
Willapa Hills-
Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,
and Ryderwood
340 AM PST Mon Dec 30 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs 40 to 45. Southwest wind
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
35 to 40. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of
an inch.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs
45 to 50. South wind 5 to 15 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
Rainfall amounts three quarters of an inch to one and a half inches.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers after midnight.
Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows around 45. Southwest
wind 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts to
40 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Showers. Highs 45 to 50. West wind 15 to 20 mph
with gusts to 35 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Colder. Snow level 2500 feet.
Lows 35 to 40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely in
the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet in the morning. Highs 40 to 45.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Breezy. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 2500 feet decreasing to
2000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 2000 feet. Lows
around 35. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow.
Snow level 2000 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon. Highs
40 to 45.
$$
WAZ040-310015-
South Washington Cascade Foothills-
Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,
and Cougar
340 AM PST Mon Dec 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Valley highs 40 to 45.
Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A 20 percent chance of rain
after midnight. Valley lows 35 to 40. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Valley highs around 45. South wind 5 to 15 mph becoming
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent. Rainfall amounts a half of an inch to one inch.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers after midnight.
Valley lows 40 to 45. South wind 10 to 20 mph shifting to the
southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Showers. Valley highs 45 to 50. West wind 10 to
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then rain and snow
showers after midnight. Snow level 2500 feet after midnight. No snow
accumulation. Valley lows 35 to 40. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet in the morning. Valley highs 40 to
45. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Valley lows around 40. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Valley highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Valley lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 2500 feet. Valley highs
40 to 45. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 2000 feet
decreasing to 1500 feet after midnight. Valley lows around 35.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow.
Snow level 1500 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon.
Valley highs around 40.
$$
WAZ019-310015-
South Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,
Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley
340 AM PST Mon Dec 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Free air freezing level 5000 feet rising to
5500 feet in the afternoon. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow after
midnight. Snow level 3500 feet. Light wind becoming southwest 5 to
10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet increasing to 7000 feet in the
afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Southwest wind 5 to
10 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a half of an
inch to one inch.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers after midnight.
Snow level 7000 feet decreasing to 6000 feet after midnight.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph increasing to 35 mph
after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 4500 feet
decreasing to 4000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to
3 inches. West wind 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers in the evening, then snow
showers after midnight. Snow level 3000 feet decreasing to 2500 feet
after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow in the morning, then rain and snow in the
afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 4000 feet increasing to
4500 feet after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 5000 feet decreasing to
4500 feet in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 4000 feet decreasing to
3000 feet after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Snow level 2500 feet. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Snow level 2000 feet in the evening.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Snow level
2000 feet in the afternoon.
$$
weather.gov/portland
_____
