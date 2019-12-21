WA Portland OR Zone Forecast
WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Friday, December 20, 2019
_____
825 FPUS56 KPQR 211207
ZFPPQR
Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington
National Weather Service Portland OR
407 AM PST Sat Dec 21 2019
Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Sunday, Sunday Night,
and Monday.
...FLOOD WATCHES AND/OR WARNINGS HAVE BEEN ISSUED FOR PORTIONS OF
THE ZONE FORECAST AREA. PLEASE REFER TO THE LATEST FLOOD BULLETIN
FOR DETAILS...
WAZ021-220030-
South Washington Coast-
Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,
Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment
407 AM PST Sat Dec 21 2019
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Rain, decreasing through the day. Highs 45 to 50. South
wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows around 40.
Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, except south wind 10 to 15 mph near
beaches and headlands. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 45. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
around 35. Light wind.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 45. South
wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 35.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 45.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows 35 to 40.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Highs around 45.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows 35 to 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 45.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
45 to 50.
$$
WAZ020-220030-
Willapa Hills-
Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,
and Ryderwood
407 AM PST Sat Dec 21 2019
.TODAY...Rain, decreasing through the day. Highs around 45.
Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a half of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Snow level
2500 feet. Lows 35 to 40. Light wind. Rainfall amounts around a
tenth of an inch.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet.
Little or no snow accumulation. Highs 40 to 45. Light wind. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of
an inch.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then
a chance of rain after midnight. Snow level 2500 feet. Little or no
snow accumulation. Lows 30 to 35. Light wind. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet.
Highs 40 to 45. Light wind. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 30 to
35.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. A 20 percent chance of
rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 1000 feet. Highs around
40.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and
snow. Snow level 1500 feet. Lows around 35.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and
snow. Snow level 1500 feet. Highs 40 to 45.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain or snow in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow
level 2000 feet. Lows around 35. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs
40 to 45. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a
chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 35. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
40 to 45.
$$
WAZ040-220030-
South Washington Cascade Foothills-
Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,
and Cougar
407 AM PST Sat Dec 21 2019
.TODAY...Rain, decreasing in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at
times in the morning. Highs 45 to 50. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts to 20 mph in the morning. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
Rainfall amounts a half of an inch to one inch.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Snow level
2500 feet. Lows 35 to 40. Light wind. Rainfall amounts around a
tenth of an inch.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Snow
level 2500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs 40 to 45.
Light wind. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Snow level 2500 feet.
Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows around 35. Light wind. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,
then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level
2500 feet. No snow accumulation. Highs 40 to 45. South wind 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 30 to
35.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs around 40.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and
snow. Snow level 1500 feet. Lows around 35.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow. Snow level 1000 feet. Highs around 40.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow
level 1500 feet. Lows 30 to 35. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow.
Snow level 2000 feet. Highs around 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the
evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level
2500 feet. Lows around 35. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs 40 to 45.
$$
WAZ019-220030-
South Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,
Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley
407 AM PST Sat Dec 21 2019
.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level lowering to 4000 feet. Snow
accumulation of 3 to 6 inches. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts
to 30 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half to three
quarters of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow
accumulation up to 1 inch. Light wind. Chance of precipitation 70
percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Snow level
2000 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Light wind.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow accumulation
of 2 to 4 inches. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of
snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow
accumulation up to 1 inch. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
snow 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy.
Free air freezing level at the surface.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 2000 feet rising to
2500 feet in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then
a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening,
then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then a chance
of snow after midnight. Snow level 2000 feet. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Snow level
2000 feet.
$$
weather.gov/portland
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather