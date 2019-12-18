WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 17, 2019

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

314 AM PST Wed Dec 18 2019

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Thursday, Thursday

Night, and Friday.

WAZ021-190115-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

314 AM PST Wed Dec 18 2019

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING NEAR BEACHES AND HEADLANDS...

.TODAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph, except gusts to 30 mph near beaches and headlands. Chance of

rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 40 to 45. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Near beaches

and headlands, gusts to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts around a quarter of an inch.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs

50 to 55. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph near beaches

and headlands. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts

three quarters of an inch to one inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows

45 to 50. South wind 15 to 25 mph, gusts to 35 mph. Near beaches and

headlands, south wind 20 to 30 mph increasing to 30 to 40 mph after

midnight, gusts to 40 mph increasing to 60 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs

around 50. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Near beaches and

headlands, south wind 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 45. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then showers likely

after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows 35 to 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 45.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 35.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 45.

WAZ020-190115-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

314 AM PST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 40 to 45. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to

30 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 35 to 40. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an

inch.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs

around 50. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts one inch to one and a

half inches.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows

around 45. South wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph increasing to

40 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain, breezy. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs 45 to 50.

South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming southwest 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then showers likely

after midnight. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

40 to 45.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 35.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Snow level 2500 feet. Lows 30 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow

level 2000 feet. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

WAZ040-190115-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

314 AM PST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow early in the

afternoon. Rain and snow late in the afternoon. Snow level

2500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs 40 to 45. Southeast

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain after midnight.

Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows 35 to 40. South wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter of an inch to one inch.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs

around 50. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts three quarters of an inch to one and a

half inches.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows

around 45. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain, breezy. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs around 50.

South wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs around 45. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs 40 to

45.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 35.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows 30 to 35. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs 40 to 45.

WAZ019-190115-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

314 AM PST Wed Dec 18 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM

PST FRIDAY ABOVE 4500 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow early in the

afternoon. Snow late in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow accumulation of

6 to 12 inches. Ice accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half of an inch

to one inch.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 3500 feet. Snow accumulation

of 12 to 20 inches. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

Rainfall amounts one inch to one and a half inches.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy. Snow level 5500 feet increasing to

6500 feet after midnight. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and a chance of snow, breezy. Rain may be heavy at

times in the morning. Snow level 5500 feet. South wind 15 to 25 mph

shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 40

mph. Snow accumulation of 4 to 9 inches. Chance of rain near 100

percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level 5000 feet. Snow accumulation of 5 to 10 inches.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 4000 feet. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

showers likely after midnight. Snow level 3500 feet. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers.

Snow level 3000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level 2500 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow

level 2500 feet. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Snow level 2000 feet. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Snow level 1500 feet.

