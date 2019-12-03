WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Monday, December 2, 2019

_____

840 FPUS56 KPQR 031135

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

335 AM PST Tue Dec 3 2019

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday

Night, and Thursday.

WAZ021-040100-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

335 AM PST Tue Dec 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy. Patchy

morning fog. A 20 percent chance of rain late in the afternoon.

Highs around 50. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 40 to 45. Southeast

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around

a tenth of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs around 50. Light wind.

Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an

inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows 40 to 45. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Lows around 45. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

WAZ020-040100-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

335 AM PST Tue Dec 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog and frost in the morning. Highs

45 to 50. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Light wind. Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall amounts

around a tenth of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog.

Highs 45 to 50. Light wind. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an

inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Patchy

fog. Lows 35 to 40. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs 45 to 50.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows around

40.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. Chance of rain 60

percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows 35 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

$$

WAZ040-040100-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

335 AM PST Tue Dec 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of frost and patchy morning fog. Highs

45 to 50. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog.

Highs in the 40s. Light wind. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows 35 to 40. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

45 to 50. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain 60

percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows 35 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 45 to 50.

$$

WAZ019-040100-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

335 AM PST Tue Dec 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy.

Free air freezing level 7500 feet. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain or snow in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Snow

level 6000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Light wind.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth

of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog.

Snow level 6000 feet. Light wind. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Patchy evening fog. Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Snow level 5500 feet. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Snow level

5500 feet. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

a chance of rain or snow after midnight. Snow level 5000 feet.

Little or no snow accumulation. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow likely. Snow level 5000 feet. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Snow level 4500 feet. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 4500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Free air freezing level 5000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 4500 feet.

$$

weather.gov/portland

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather