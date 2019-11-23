WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Friday, November 22, 2019

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

410 AM PST Sat Nov 23 2019

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Sunday, Sunday Night,

and Monday.

WAZ021-240215-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

410 AM PST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Patchy morning fog. Partly cloudy in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain early in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs

around 50. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows around 45.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of rain. Highs around 50. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Lows 40 to 45. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph near beaches and headlands. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to

30 mph near beaches and headlands. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Patchy morning fog. Rain likely. Highs around 45. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 30 to 35.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning. Highs 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 45.

WAZ020-240215-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

410 AM PST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs 45 to 50. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows 40 to 45.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of rain. Highs 45 to 50. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 35 to 40. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs 40 to 45. West

wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely and a chance of snow. Patchy fog after

midnight. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows

around 35. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Patchy morning fog. Rain and snow likely. Snow level

1500 feet. Highs 35 to 40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Snow level 1000 feet. Lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in

the morning. Snow level 500 feet. Highs 35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 30.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 25.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 35 to 40.

WAZ040-240215-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

410 AM PST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening, then

a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 40. South wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth

of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 45. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 35 to 40. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain and a chance of snow in the

afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs 40 to 45. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely and a chance of snow in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Patchy fog. Snow

level 2000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows around 35.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Patchy morning fog. Rain likely and a chance of snow in

the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

1500 feet. Highs 35 to 40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level 1000 feet. Lows

around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers in

the afternoon. Snow level 500 feet. Highs 35 to 40. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow

showers in the evening. Lows around 25.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 25.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 35 to 40.

WAZ019-240215-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

410 AM PST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Snow level 6000 feet. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Snow level 6000 feet

increasing to 7000 feet after midnight. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely and a chance of snow in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level 5000 feet decreasing to 3500 feet in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around

a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level

3000 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. West wind 5 to

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow accumulation of

3 to 6 inches. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain and

snow likely after midnight. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow accumulation

of 1 to 3 inches. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level at the

surface.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 2000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 2000 feet.

