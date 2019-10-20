WA Portland OR Zone Forecast
WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 19, 2019
_____
983 FPUS56 KPQR 201003
ZFPPQR
Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington
National Weather Service Portland OR
303 AM PDT Sun Oct 20 2019
Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Monday, Monday Night,
and Tuesday.
WAZ021-202345-
South Washington Coast-
Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,
Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment
303 AM PDT Sun Oct 20 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Highs around 55. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to
35 mph in the afternoon near beaches and headlands. Chance of rain
near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts around a quarter of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows around 50.
Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an
inch.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs 55 to 60. South wind 5 to 15 mph, gusts to
30 mph in the afternoon. Near beaches and headlands, south wind
increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an
inch.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 50 to 55. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Northwest
wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows around 45.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs 55 to 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs 55 to 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows 40 to 45.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
55 to 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows 40 to 45.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 55.
$$
WAZ020-202345-
Willapa Hills-
Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,
and Ryderwood
303 AM PDT Sun Oct 20 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Highs around 50. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to
20 mph increasing to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near
100 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows around 45.
Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an
inch.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs 50 to 55. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to
30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall amounts
a quarter to a half of an inch.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then partly
sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 50 to
55. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Colder. Lows 40 to 45.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs 50 to 55.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs 50 to 55.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 55.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55.
$$
WAZ040-202345-
South Washington Cascade Foothills-
Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,
and Cougar
303 AM PDT Sun Oct 20 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to
25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain
after midnight. Lows around 45. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs 50 to 55. South wind 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. West wind 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows around 45.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs around 55.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 55.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows 40 to 45.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs 50 to 55.
$$
WAZ019-202345-
South Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,
Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley
303 AM PDT Sun Oct 20 2019
.TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.
Snow level 4500 feet increasing to 6500 feet in the afternoon. Snow
accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to
30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow likely after
midnight. Snow level lowering to 5000 feet. Snow accumulation up to
1 inch. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.
.MONDAY...Rain. Snow level 5500 feet increasing to 7000 feet in the
afternoon. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow level above 8000 feet. Southwest wind
10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level above
8000 feet decreasing to 6500 feet in the afternoon. West wind 10 to
15 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Snow level 5000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 9000 feet rising
to 10000 feet in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 9000 feet
rising to 10000 feet after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 11000 feet rising
to 12000 feet in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Snow
level above 8000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Snow
level 7000 feet decreasing to 5000 feet after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow
showers in the morning. Snow level 4500 feet. Free air freezing
level 8000 feet in the afternoon.
$$
weather.gov/portland
_____
