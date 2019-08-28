WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 27, 2019

995 FPUS56 KPQR 281128

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

428 AM PDT Wed Aug 28 2019

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Thursday, Thursday

Night, and Friday.

WAZ021-282330-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

428 AM PDT Wed Aug 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 90. East wind 5 to 15 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 55 to 60.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs 65 to 70. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 70. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

70 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

70 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Lows 55 to 60.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 70 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

WAZ020-282330-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

428 AM PDT Wed Aug 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 90. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 55. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs around 70. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows 55 to 60. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 70 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

70 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 55.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

70 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 70 to 75.

WAZ040-282330-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

428 AM PDT Wed Aug 28 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs 85 to 95. East wind 5 to 10 mph

becoming light in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs around 75. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth

of an inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 55. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

75 to 80. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

75 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

70 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 55.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 70 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

70 to 75.

WAZ019-282330-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

428 AM PDT Wed Aug 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Free air

freezing level 16000 feet. Hot. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Snow level above

8000 feet. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Snow level above 8000 feet. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall

amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy.

Free air freezing level 14000 feet. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free air

freezing level 14000 feet. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 15000 feet

lowering to 14000 feet after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Snow

level above 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Snow level above 8000 feet.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Snow

level above 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level above 8000 feet. Free air freezing level

13000 feet after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Snow

level above 8000 feet.

