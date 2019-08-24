WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Friday, August 23, 2019

_____

695 FPUS56 KPQR 241025

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

325 AM PDT Sat Aug 24 2019

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Sunday, Sunday Night,

and Monday.

WAZ021-250000-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

325 AM PDT Sat Aug 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. Lows

around 55. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph near beaches and headlands.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming light after midnight. Near beaches and headlands,

northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

Light wind becoming north 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

80 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

$$

WAZ020-250000-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

325 AM PDT Sat Aug 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 70. West wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. Lows

50 to 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 55.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

$$

WAZ040-250000-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

325 AM PDT Sat Aug 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 75. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 75 to 80. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

$$

WAZ019-250000-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

325 AM PDT Sat Aug 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 14000 feet rising

to 15000 feet after midnight. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to

30 mph decreasing to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 15000 feet. North

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Free air freezing level 16000 feet.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 16000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 16000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 16000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 16000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy. Free

air freezing level 15000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet

lowering to 14000 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 14000 feet

rising to 15000 feet after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

$$

weather.gov/portland

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather