WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 6, 2019

_____

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

158 AM PDT Sun Jul 7 2019

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Monday, Monday Night, and Tuesday.

and Tuesday.

WAZ021-072315-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

158 AM PDT Sun Jul 7 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and patchy morning drizzle, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. West

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain and patchy drizzle after

midnight. Lows around 55. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain and patchy morning drizzle.

Highs around 65. Light wind. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows 55 to 60. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 60 to 65. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows 55 to 60. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs around 65. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

65 to 70.

Willapa Hills-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

158 AM PDT Sun Jul 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and patchy morning drizzle,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 65.

West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and patchy drizzle

after midnight. Lows 50 to 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and patchy morning drizzle.

Highs 60 to 65. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 60 to 65. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows around 55. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs 60 to 65. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

WAZ040-072315-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

158 AM PDT Sun Jul 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain and patchy morning drizzle,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65.

West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain and patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows

50 to 55. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain and patchy morning

drizzle, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 70. West

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 65 to 70. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows 55 to 60. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs 65 to 70. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

70 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 75.

WAZ019-072315-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

158 AM PDT Sun Jul 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain and patchy morning drizzle,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

8000 feet. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and patchy

drizzle after midnight. Snow level above 8000 feet. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain and patchy morning

drizzle, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Snow level above

8000 feet. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 12000 feet

rising to 13000 feet after midnight. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Snow level above 8000 feet. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Snow level above 8000 feet. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow level

above 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Snow level above 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Snow

level above 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Snow level above 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.

