WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Monday, June 24, 2019

192 FPUS56 KPQR 251001

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

301 AM PDT Tue Jun 25 2019

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday

Night, and Thursday.

WAZ021-260015-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

301 AM PDT Tue Jun 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

60 to 65. Light wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. West wind 10 mph

becoming light after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 50 to 55.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 50 to 55.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

WAZ020-260015-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

301 AM PDT Tue Jun 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. Light wind

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

45 to 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

60 to 65. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows 45 to 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in

the evening.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 45 to 50.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

55 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

WAZ040-260015-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

301 AM PDT Tue Jun 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 70. Light wind

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. West wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

60 to 65. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to

20 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Light wind.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

55 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

WAZ019-260015-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

301 AM PDT Tue Jun 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level 6500 feet.

West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level 7000 feet. West

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Snow level 6500 feet. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts

around a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level 6500 feet. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level

6000 feet. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level 6500 feet. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 6500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers. Snow level 7000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level 7000 feet.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Snow level 8000 feet. Free air freezing level

11000 feet after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 11000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 11000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free air

freezing level 11000 feet.

weather.gov/portland

