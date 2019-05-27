WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 26, 2019

377 FPUS56 KPQR 270738 AAA

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington...UPDATED

National Weather Service Portland OR

1238 AM PDT Mon May 27 2019

Updated rest of tonight and Monday.

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday

Night, and Wednesday.

WAZ021-271200-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

1238 AM PDT Mon May 27 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny. Highs around

60. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny. Highs 60 to

65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 60.

WAZ020-271200-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

1238 AM PDT Mon May 27 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 65 to 70. Light wind becoming west 5 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows 45 to 50. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph shifting

to the southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs 60 to

65. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to west 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. West wind 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 60.

WAZ040-271200-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

1238 AM PDT Mon May 27 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows around

50. Light wind. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 70. West wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening. Valley lows 45 to 50. West wind

5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Valley

highs 65 to 70. Light wind becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows 45 to 50. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph becoming light after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Valley highs 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Valley highs 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Valley highs 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Valley highs 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Valley lows

45 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Valley

highs 60 to 65.

WAZ019-271200-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

1238 AM PDT Mon May 27 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Snow level

8000 feet. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 8000 feet. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a half of an inch, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level above 8000 feet. West wind 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the northwest after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level above 8000 feet in the

afternoon. West wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to northwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Snow level above 8000 feet in the

evening. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming

north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 11000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level

11000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 11000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 11000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 11000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 12000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 12000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Snow level

7000 feet after midnight. Free air freezing level 12000 feet in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 6000 feet.

