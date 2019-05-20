WA Portland OR Zone Forecast
WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 19, 2019
_____
571 FPUS56 KPQR 201009
ZFPPQR
Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington
National Weather Service Portland OR
309 AM PDT Mon May 20 2019
Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday
Night, and Wednesday.
WAZ021-210030-
South Washington Coast-
Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,
Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment
309 AM PDT Mon May 20 2019
.TODAY...Morning clouds, then partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers later this afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. South to southwest
wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of showers. Lows 45 to 50. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph
becoming light after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60. Light wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph by afternoon.
Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest wind 5
to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs 65
to 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.
.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 75.
$$
WAZ020-210030-
Willapa Hills-
Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,
and Ryderwood
309 AM PDT Mon May 20 2019
.TODAY...Morning clouds, then partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers this afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of
showers. Lows around 45. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts
around a tenth of an inch.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
55 to 60. Light wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph by afternoon.
Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows 45 to 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs 60 to 65. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 65.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs 65 to 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.
$$
WAZ040-210030-
South Washington Cascade Foothills-
Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,
and Cougar
309 AM PDT Mon May 20 2019
.TODAY...Morning clouds, then partly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers this morning, then increasing chance of showers later this
afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an
inch.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy, with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 45. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.
Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs 55 to
60. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of
an inch.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows around 45. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around
65. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
65 to 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
60 to 65.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
65 to 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs 70 to 75.
$$
WAZ019-210030-
South Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,
Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley
309 AM PDT Mon May 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly early this morning.
Snow level 6500 feet decreasing to 5500 feet. Southwest wind 5 to 10
mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a
tenth of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level 5000 feet. Southeast wind 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth
to a quarter of an inch.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Snow level 5000 feet. Snow accumulation
up to 1 inch. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70
percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Snow level 6500 feet. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Morning clouds, then partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance
of showers. Snow level 7000 feet. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Decreasing chance of showers. Snow
level 7500 feet. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Snow level
7500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers.
Snow level 8000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Snow level
7500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Snow level 7500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Snow
level 7500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Snow level 8000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Snow level 8000 feet.
$$
weather.gov/portland
_____
