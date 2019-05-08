WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 7, 2019

355 FPUS56 KPQR 081026

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

326 AM PDT Wed May 8 2019

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Thursday, Thursday

Night, and Friday.

WAZ021-082315-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

326 AM PDT Wed May 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Patchy

morning fog. Highs 65 to 70. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 75 to 80. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 85. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows 45 to 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

$$

WAZ020-082315-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

326 AM PDT Wed May 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs 70 to

75. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 80 to 85. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 45.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 45.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

$$

WAZ040-082315-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

326 AM PDT Wed May 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs 70 to

75. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 80 to 85. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 55.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

$$

WAZ019-082315-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

326 AM PDT Wed May 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free air

freezing level 10000 feet. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clear. Free air

freezing level 10000 feet. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 10000 feet. East wind 5

to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 11000 feet.

East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 12000 feet.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 12000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 12000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 12000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free air

freezing level 12000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 12000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 12000 feet lowering

to 11000 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 11000 feet

lowering to 10000 feet after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Snow level 6000 feet. Free air freezing

level 10000 feet in the morning.

$$

weather.gov/portland

