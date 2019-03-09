WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Friday, March 8, 2019

997 FPUS56 KPQR 091129

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

329 AM PST Sat Mar 9 2019

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Sunday, Sunday Night,

and Monday.

WAZ021-100045-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

329 AM PST Sat Mar 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the morning,

then rain in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Southeast wind 5 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs around 45. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows 35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 35.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

50 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 35.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs 50 to

55.

WAZ020-100045-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

329 AM PST Sat Mar 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs 40 to 45.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 30. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny. Highs around 45.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 30. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then rain and a slight chance

of snow in the afternoon. Snow level 500 feet increasing to

2000 feet in the afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs 45 to 50.

South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows around 35. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and snow in the morning, then rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs 40 to 45.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level 2000 feet. Lows 30 to 35. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow

level 2500 feet. Lows 30 to 35. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow

level 2500 feet. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

WAZ040-100045-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

329 AM PST Sat Mar 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Valley highs 40 to 45.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Valley lows

around 25. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Valley highs 40 to 45.

East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Valley lows around 25. East wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy. Snow

level 2500 feet in the afternoon. Valley highs 45 to 50. Southeast

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches.

Valley lows around 35. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 2000 feet. Valley highs

40 to 45. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level 2000 feet. Valley lows 30 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 1500 feet. Valley highs around 45.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy.

Valley lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Valley highs 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level 2500 feet. Valley lows 30 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow

level 2000 feet in the morning. Valley highs 45 to 50. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

WAZ019-100045-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

329 AM PST Sat Mar 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers. East

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level at the surface.

East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level at the surface. East

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level at the

surface. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Snow level 2500 feet in the afternoon. South

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow accumulation of

3 to 7 inches. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers. Snow level 2000 feet. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow level 1500 feet.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Snow level 1500 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 2500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Snow level 3000 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Snow level 1500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 1500 feet increasing to 3500 feet in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

