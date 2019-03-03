WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 3, 2019

_____

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

244 PM PST Sun Mar 3 2019

Spot Temperatures are for Tonight, Monday, Monday Night,

Tuesday, Tuesday Night, and Wednesday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

244 PM PST Sun Mar 3 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 30. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 45. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 30. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 45. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 30. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain or snow in

the afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs around 45.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows

30 to 35. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 45.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows 30 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 45.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 30 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 45.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

244 PM PST Sun Mar 3 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 20 to 25. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 35 to 40. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 25. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 45. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 25. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Snow level 500

feet. Lows 25 to 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level

500 feet. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level 1500 feet. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 1000 feet. Highs 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level 500 feet. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 1000 feet. Highs 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 45.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

244 PM PST Sun Mar 3 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Valley lows 20 to 25. East wind 5 to 10 mph with

gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Valley highs 35 to 40. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

to 20 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Valley lows 20 to 25. East wind 5 to

10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Valley highs 35 to 45. East wind 5 to

10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Valley lows around 25. East wind

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Valley highs 40 to 45. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Snow level 1500 feet

in the evening. Valley lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Valley

highs 40 to 45. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level 1000 feet. Valley lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 500 feet. Valley highs 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 1000 feet. Valley lows around

30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 1000 feet. Valley highs 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Valley highs around 45.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

244 PM PST Sun Mar 3 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level at the surface.

East wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level at the surface. East wind

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level at the

surface. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level at the surface.

East wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow after

midnight. Free air freezing level at the surface in the evening.

East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Snow

level 1500 feet in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 1500 feet.

weather.gov/portland

_____

