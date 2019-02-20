WA Portland OR Zone Forecast
WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 19, 2019
_____
293 FPUS56 KPQR 200453 AAA
ZFPPQR
Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest
Washington...UPDATED
National Weather Service Portland OR
853 PM PST Tue Feb 19 2019
Updated to remove elevation qualifier for the Cascade Headlines
Spot Temperatures are for Tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday Night,
Thursday, Thursday Night, and Friday.
WAZ021-201315-
South Washington Coast-
Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,
Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment
231 PM PST Tue Feb 19 2019
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 35 to 40. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with
gusts to 25 mph, except 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph near
beaches and headlands. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall
amounts around a quarter of an inch.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs around 45. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Near beaches and headlands, Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts
to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy.
Lows 30 to 35. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs
around 45. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
around 35. Light wind.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 35. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 35. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
40 to 45.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows 30 to 35.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
40 to 45.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
around 35.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
40 to 45.
$$
WAZ020-201315-
Willapa Hills-
Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,
and Ryderwood
231 PM PST Tue Feb 19 2019
.TONIGHT...Rain or snow. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow accumulation up
to 3 inches above 2000 feet. Lows 30 to 35. West wind 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts around a
quarter of an inch.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Snow level 1500 feet. Snow accumulation
up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North wind 5 to 10
mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a
tenth of an inch.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level 1500
feet in the evening. Lows 25 to 30. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy morning freezing fog. Highs 35 to
45. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35. Light wind.
.FRIDAY...Rain or snow. Snow level 1000 feet. Snow accumulation up to
3 inches. Highs 35 to 40. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Snow level 1500 feet. Lows 30 to 35.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain or snow likely. Snow level 1500 feet. Highs 35 to
45. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level 1500 feet. Lows 25 to 35.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow
level 500 feet. Highs 35 to 40.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Snow level 1000 feet. Lows 25 to 35.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow level
1000 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or
snow. Snow level 1000 feet. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.
Snow level 1000 feet. Highs 35 to 40.
$$
WAZ040-201315-
South Washington Cascade Foothills-
Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,
and Cougar
231 PM PST Tue Feb 19 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST WEDNESDAY ABOVE
1500 FEET...
.TONIGHT...Increasing rain or snow. Snow level 1500 feet. Snow
accumulation of 2 to 5 inches. Valley lows 30 to 35. West wind 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half of an inch.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Snow level 1000 feet. Snow accumulation up to
2 inches. Valley highs 35 to 40. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an
inch.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Valley lows 25 to
30. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Valley highs 35 to 45. Light wind.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows 25 to 30. Light wind.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain or snow in the morning, then rain
or snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level 1000 feet. Snow
accumulation up to 2 inches. Valley highs 35 to 40. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Snow level 1500 feet. Valley lows
around 30. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain or snow likely. Snow level 1000 feet. Valley highs
35 to 40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level 1000 feet. Valley lows
around 30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Snow level 500 feet. Valley highs 35 to
40. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Snow level 1000 feet. Valley lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow level
1000 feet. Valley highs 35 to 40.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.
Snow level 1000 feet. Valley lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.
Snow level 1000 feet. Valley highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
$$
WAZ019-201315-
South Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,
Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley
853 PM PST Tue Feb 19 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST WEDNESDAY...
.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow level 1500 feet. Snow accumulation of 5 to
9 inches. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of snow
near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches.
Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level at the surface.
East wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level at the
surface. Light wind.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely in
the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Chance of snow 70
percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
$$
weather.gov/portland
_____
