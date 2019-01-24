WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 24, 2019

_____

528 FPUS56 KPQR 242238

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

238 PM PST Thu Jan 24 2019

Spot Temperatures are for Tonight, Friday, Friday Night,

Saturday, Saturday Night, and Sunday.

WAZ021-251215-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

238 PM PST Thu Jan 24 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 35 to 40.

Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs around 50.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 35 to

40. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs 50 to 55.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 40. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 35 to

40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs 50 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows 35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

$$

WAZ020-251215-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

238 PM PST Thu Jan 24 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 35.

Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Patchy

morning fog. Highs 45 to 50. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 35. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Patchy

morning fog. Highs around 50. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

35 to 40. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 35.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

45 to 50.

$$

WAZ040-251215-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

238 PM PST Thu Jan 24 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Valley lows

around 35. Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of morning fog. Valley highs 45 to

50. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Valley

lows 35 to 40. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Valley highs 50 to 55.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Valley

lows 35 to 40. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Valley highs 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Valley

lows around 35.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Valley highs 45 to 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Valley highs 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Valley lows around 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Valley highs around 45.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Valley lows 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Valley highs 45 to 50.

$$

WAZ019-251215-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

238 PM PST Thu Jan 24 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 9000 feet. North

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 9000 feet rising to

10000 feet in the afternoon. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 10000 feet

rising to 11000 feet after midnight. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Free air freezing level 11000 feet.

Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 11000 feet

lowering to 10000 feet after midnight. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 10000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 9000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 9000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 3500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 3000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Snow level 5500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 5500 feet.

$$

weather.gov/portland

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather