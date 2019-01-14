WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 13, 2019

845 FPUS56 KPQR 141125

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

325 AM PST Mon Jan 14 2019

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday

Night, and Wednesday.

WAZ021-150045-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

325 AM PST Mon Jan 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 55. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

45 to 50. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows 35 to 40. East

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

45 to 50. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance

of rain after midnight. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Breezy. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

WAZ020-150045-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

325 AM PST Mon Jan 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 50. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

around 45. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the

morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 35.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

40 to 45. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance

of rain after midnight. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 45. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 45. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 45. Chance of rain 60 percent.

WAZ039-150045-

Greater Vancouver Area-

Including the cities of Vancouver, Battle Ground, Ridgefield,

Washougal, Yacolt, and Amboy

325 AM PST Mon Jan 14 2019

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. East wind 5 to 10 mph, except east

wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph near the Gorge.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 35. East wind 5 to 10 mph, except east

wind 20 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph near the Gorge.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

45 to 50. East wind 5 to 10 mph, except east wind 20 to 25 mph with

gusts to 40 mph near the Gorge.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 35.

East wind 5 to 10 mph, except east wind 20 to 25 mph with gusts to

40 mph near the Gorge.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

45 to 50. East wind 5 to 10 mph, except east wind 20 to 25 mph with

gusts to 40 mph near the Gorge.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 45. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows around

40.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

WAZ040-150045-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

325 AM PST Mon Jan 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Valley highs 45 to 50. East wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Valley lows 30 to 35. East wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Valley

highs 45 to 50. East wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Valley lows around

35. East wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Valley

highs 40 to 45. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Valley

lows 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Valley highs 40 to 45. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Valley lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Valley highs around 45. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Valley lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Valley highs around 45. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Valley lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Valley highs around 45. Chance of rain

70 percent.

WAZ019-150045-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

325 AM PST Mon Jan 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 7500 feet rising to

10000 feet in the afternoon. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 8000 feet lowering

to 5500 feet after midnight. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Free air

freezing level 5000 feet. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of snow after midnight. Snow level

2000 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. Southeast wind 5 to 15

mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 3500 feet. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 3500 feet. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 4000 feet. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 4000 feet. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 4500 feet. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 4000 feet. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 5000 feet. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 4000 feet. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

weather.gov/portland

