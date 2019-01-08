WA Portland OR Zone Forecast
WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Monday, January 7, 2019
_____
104 FPUS56 KPQR 081053
ZFPPQR
Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington
National Weather Service Portland OR
253 AM PST Tue Jan 8 2019
Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday
Night, and Thursday.
WAZ021-090115-
South Washington Coast-
Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,
Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment
253 AM PST Tue Jan 8 2019
.TODAY...Rain, breezy. Highs around 45. East wind 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to 30 mph, except east wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph
near beaches and headlands. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Rain, breezy. Lows 40 to 45. East wind 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall amounts around
a tenth of an inch.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph,
gusts to 30 mph. Near beaches and headlands, southeast wind 15 to
25 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon, gusts to 35 mph
increasing to 55 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near
100 percent. Rainfall amounts around a quarter of an inch.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy. Lows around 45. South wind 10 to
20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Near beaches and headlands, south wind
30 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 50 to 55. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts
to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows 40 to 45.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
50 to 55.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows
40 to 45.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows 40 to 45.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows
40 to 45.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
45 to 50.
$$
WAZ020-090115-
Willapa Hills-
Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,
and Ryderwood
253 AM PST Tue Jan 8 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Highs 40 to 45. East wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter
to a half of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth
to a quarter of an inch.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs around 45. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half of an inch.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 40 to 45. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts to 35 mph decreasing to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts
to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
45 to 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows
around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 45.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows 35 to 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 45.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows
35 to 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
40 to 45.
$$
WAZ040-090115-
South Washington Cascade Foothills-
Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,
and Cougar
253 AM PST Tue Jan 8 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Valley highs 40 to 45. East wind 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Valley lows 35 to 40. East wind 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. Rainfall amounts around
a tenth of an inch.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Valley highs around 45. Southeast wind 10 to
20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Valley lows 40 to 45. South wind 5 to
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Valley highs 45 to 50. South wind 5 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Valley lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Valley
highs 45 to 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Valley lows 35 to 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Valley
highs 45 to 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Valley lows 35 to 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Valley
highs around 45.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Valley lows 35 to 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Valley
highs 40 to 45.
$$
WAZ019-090115-
South Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,
Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley
253 AM PST Tue Jan 8 2019
.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning.
Snow level 3000 feet increasing to 5000 feet in the afternoon. Snow
accumulation of 3 to 6 inches. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth
of an inch. East wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 3000 feet. Snow accumulation of
2 to 5 inches. East wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 4000 feet. Snow accumulation
of 2 to 5 inches. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter
to a half of an inch.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain after
midnight. Snow level 5500 feet. Snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches.
South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet. Snow accumulation of
1 to 3 inches. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Snow level 5500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Snow level
6000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Snow
level 5500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow.
Snow level 5500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Snow level 6000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow.
Snow level 5000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and
snow. Snow level 3500 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow.
Snow level 2500 feet.
$$
weather.gov/portland
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather