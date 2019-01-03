WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 2, 2019

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

241 AM PST Thu Jan 3 2019

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Friday, Friday Night,

and Saturday.

WAZ021-040030-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

241 AM PST Thu Jan 3 2019

.TODAY...Rain, breezy. Highs around 50. South wind 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph, except south wind 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph

near beaches and headlands. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows around 45. South wind 10 to 20 mph, gusts to

35 mph decreasing to 25 mph after midnight. Near beaches and

headlands, south wind 25 to 35 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after

midnight, gusts to 55 mph decreasing to 35 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half of an inch

to one inch.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph, except southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph near beaches and headlands. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Colder.

Lows 35 to 40. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs around

45. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs around 45. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy. Lows around 45. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Breezy. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 45 to 50.

WAZ020-040030-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

241 AM PST Thu Jan 3 2019

.TODAY...Rain, breezy. Highs around 45. South wind 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Lows

40 to 45. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 35 mph decreasing to

25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall

amounts a half of an inch to one inch.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs 40 to 45. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 35. Southeast

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 40 to 45.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 35. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs around 40.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows around 35.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows 35 to

40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 40 to 45.

WAZ040-040030-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

241 AM PST Thu Jan 3 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Valley highs around 45. South wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts

around a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain after midnight.

Valley lows 35 to 40. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half of an inch.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Valley highs 40 to 45. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts

to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Valley lows around

35. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Valley highs 40 to 45. East wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Valley lows around 35. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 2000 feet. Valley highs around

40. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Valley lows around 35. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Valley highs around 45. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Valley lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Valley highs around 45. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Valley lows around 35. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Valley highs 40 to 45.

WAZ019-040030-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

241 AM PST Thu Jan 3 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO

10 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level 6000 feet decreasing to 5000 feet in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Breezy. Snow level 3500 feet. Snow

accumulation of 3 to 7 inches. South wind 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the southwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts to 35 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts around a half of

an inch.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 3500 feet. Snow accumulation of

1 to 3 inches. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the

morning. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts

a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Snow level 3000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Snow

level 3500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 3000 feet. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Snow level 2500 feet. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Snow level 2500 feet. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 3000 feet. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 5000 feet. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Snow level 5000 feet. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 4500 feet. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 4000 feet.

weather.gov/portland

