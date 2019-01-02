WA Portland OR Zone Forecast
WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 1, 2019
_____
Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington
National Weather Service Portland OR
342 AM PST Wed Jan 2 2019
Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Thursday, Thursday
Night, and Friday.
South Washington Coast-
Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,
Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment
342 AM PST Wed Jan 2 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs around 45. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Near beaches and headlands,
gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth
of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain after midnight.
Lows 40 to 45. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph, except
south wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph near beaches and
headlands. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half of an inch.
.THURSDAY...Rain, breezy. Highs around 50. South wind 15 to 25 mph,
except south wind 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph near beaches and
headlands. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half
to three quarters of an inch.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy. Lows around 45. South wind 15 to
25 mph, except south wind 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph near
beaches and headlands. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.
Breezy. Highs around 50. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Colder. Lows 35 to 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 45.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 45. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs around 50. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.
Willapa Hills-
Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,
and Ryderwood
342 AM PST Wed Jan 2 2019
...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs around 40. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts less than
a tenth of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain after
midnight. Lows 35 to 40. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to
30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half of an inch.
.THURSDAY...Rain, breezy. Highs around 45. South wind 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall
amounts around a half of an inch.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 40 to 45. South wind 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs
40 to 45. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow
level 2500 feet. Lows around 35.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Snow
level 2500 feet. Highs 40 to 45.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows around 35.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs 40 to 45. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 35. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of rain 80 percent.
South Washington Cascade Foothills-
Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,
and Cougar
342 AM PST Wed Jan 2 2019
...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy morning freezing fog. Snow level
2500 feet in the afternoon. Valley highs 40 to 45. South wind 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a
20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Valley lows 35 to 40.
Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Valley highs 45 to 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half of an inch.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Valley lows around 40. South wind 10 to
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Valley
highs 40 to 45. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance
of precipitation near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Snow level 2500 feet. Valley lows around 35.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow.
Snow level 2500 feet. Valley highs 40 to 45.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 2500 feet. Valley
lows around 35. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 2000 feet. Valley highs
around 40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Valley lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Valley highs 40 to 45. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Valley lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Valley highs around 45. Chance of rain 80 percent.
South Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,
Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley
342 AM PST Wed Jan 2 2019
...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Snow level 2500 feet. Southwest wind 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a chance
of rain and snow and a slight chance of freezing rain after
midnight. Snow level 5000 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation up
to 2 inches. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch.
.THURSDAY...Rain and a slight chance of freezing rain in the
morning, then rain in the afternoon. Snow level 6500 feet decreasing
to 5000 feet in the afternoon. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half of an inch.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 3500 feet. Snow
accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow showers
in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet. Snow accumulation up to
2 inches. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the
evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow level
2500 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Snow level
2000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Snow level 2000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Snow level 2000 feet. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow level 2500 feet. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 3000 feet. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 4000 feet. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 4000 feet. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
$$
