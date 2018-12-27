WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 26, 2018

_____

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

246 AM PST Thu Dec 27 2018

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Friday, Friday Night,

and Saturday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

246 AM PST Thu Dec 27 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy

morning fog. Highs around 45. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of showers in the evening, then

a chance of rain after midnight. Lows 35 to 40. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 40 to 45. South wind 5 to 15 mph, except

south wind 15 to 20 mph near beaches and headlands. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph,

except southwest wind 20 to 30 mph near beaches and headlands.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows 35 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

45 to 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows 35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 50.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

246 AM PST Thu Dec 27 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Patchy morning fog. Highs 40 to 45. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of rain. Lows around 35. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 40 to 45. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 35 to 40.

South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Patchy morning fog. Highs 40 to 50. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs 40 to

45.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 35.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 40 to 45.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

30 to 35.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Areas of morning fog. Highs 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows 30 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs 40 to 45.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

246 AM PST Thu Dec 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Decreasing chance of showers. Patchy morning

fog. Valley highs 40 to 45. Light wind. Chance of precipitation 40

percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow after

midnight. Snow level 1500 feet. Valley lows 30 to 35. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain or snow in the morning, then rain

or snow likely. Snow level 2000 feet. Little or no snow

accumulation. Valley highs around 40. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an

inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Patchy fog after midnight. Valley lows 35 to

40. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Patchy morning fog. Valley highs around 45. South

wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Valley lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Valley highs 40 to 45. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Snow level 2500 feet. Valley lows 30 to 35.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Snow level

2000 feet. Valley highs 40 to 45.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Valley

lows 30 to 35.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Areas of

morning fog. Valley highs 40 to 45. Chance of precipitation 30

percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Valley lows 30 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Valley highs 40 to 45.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

246 AM PST Thu Dec 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Decreasing chance of showers. Snow level

2000 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. Northwest wind 5 to 10

mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of snow after

midnight. Free air freezing level at the surface. West wind 5 to 10

mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Snow accumulation

up to 1 inch. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Snow level 2500 feet rising to 4000

feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. Southwest wind 5 to 10

mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain or snow. Snow level 4500 feet. Snow accumulation of

1 to 4 inches. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Snow level 5000 feet. Snow

accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Chance of precipitation near 100

percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Snow level 3000 feet. Chance of precipitation 80

percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Snow level 2500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 1500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Free air freezing level 3000 feet.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Snow level 2500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Snow level 3500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 3500 feet.

