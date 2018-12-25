WA Portland OR Zone Forecast
WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Monday, December 24, 2018
Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington...CORRECTED
National Weather Service Portland OR
601 AM PST Tue Dec 25 2018
Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday
Night, and Thursday.
WAZ021-260015-
South Washington Coast-
Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,
Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment
601 AM PST Tue Dec 25 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of morning fog. Highs around 45. Light
wind, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Rain after midnight. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows 35 to 40. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain with patchy fog in the morning, then showers in
the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph becoming
southwest 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100
percent. Rainfall amounts around a quarter of an inch.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers, decreasing after midnight. Lows 35 to
40. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 45. Light wind.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows 35 to 40.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs around 45.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows 35 to
40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain, mainly in the
morning. Highs 45 to 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows
35 to 40.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs around 45. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Lows 35 to 40. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 45.
WAZ020-260015-
Willapa Hills-
Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,
and Ryderwood
601 AM PST Tue Dec 25 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs 35 to 40.
Light wind early, then southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Rain or snow after midnight. Snow
level 2000 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows 30 to 35.
Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain or snow in the morning, then showers. Snow level
2000 feet in the morning. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs
around 40. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100
percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers, decreasing after midnight. Lows around
35. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 40. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers.
Snow level 2000 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows 30 to 35.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain or snow. Snow level
2000 feet. Highs 35 to 40.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows around
35.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 40 to
45. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows
around 35.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows 30 to 35.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Snow
level 1500 feet. Highs around 40.
WAZ040-260015-
South Washington Cascade Foothills-
Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,
and Cougar
601 AM PST Tue Dec 25 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy morning fog and freezing fog. Valley
highs near 40. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of rain or snow
after midnight. Snow level 1500 feet. Little or no snow accumulation.
Valley lows 30 to 35. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain or snow in the morning, then showers. Snow level
1500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Valley highs 35 to 40.
South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow accumulation
up to 1 inch. Valley lows around 35. Light wind. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow
level 2500 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. Valley highs around
40. Light wind.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers.
Snow level 1000 feet. Valley lows 30 to 35.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain or snow. Snow
level 1000 feet rising to 2000 feet. Valley highs around 40.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.
Valley lows 30 to 35.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain, mainly in
the morning. Valley highs 40 to 45. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Valley
lows around 35.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Valley highs 40 to 45. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Snow level 2500 feet.
Valley lows 30 to 35. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Snow level
1500 feet. Valley highs 40 to 45.
WAZ019-260015-
South Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,
Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley
601 AM PST Tue Dec 25 2018
.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Free air freezing level at the
surface. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of snow after
midnight. Free air freezing level at the surface. Southeast wind 5
to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain or snow in the morning, then snow showers in the
afternoon. Snow level 1500 feet. Snow accumulation of 3 to 6 inches.
South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow
accumulation up to 2 inches. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Snow level 2000 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. Northwest wind
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy.
A 20 percent chance of snow showers.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Snow level
2000 feet in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Snow level
2000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. 50 percent chance of rain or snow. Snow
level 4500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or
snow. Snow level 4500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Rain or snow. Snow level 3000 feet. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Snow level 2500 feet.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
