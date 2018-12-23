WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 22, 2018

_____

428 FPUS56 KPQR 231042

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

242 AM PST Sun Dec 23 2018

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Monday, Monday Night,

and Christmas Day.

WAZ021-240130-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

242 AM PST Sun Dec 23 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around

50. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows 40 to 45. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers. Highs 45 to 50. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Then partly cloudy with patchy fog after midnight. Lows

35 to 40. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs around 45. Light

wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Rain likely after midnight. Lows

35 to 40. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 45.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

40 to 45.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

45 to 50.

$$

WAZ020-240130-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

242 AM PST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 40 to 45.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, except 10 to 20 mph in higher terrain.

Chance of precipitation 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers. Highs 40 to 45. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers in the evening. Lows 30 to 35. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows around 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain or snow. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs 35 to 40.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 35. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows 30 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 2000 feet. Highs 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows 30 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

40 to 45.

$$

WAZ040-240130-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

242 AM PST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Showers. Valley highs 40 to 45. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Valley lows around 40. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Valley highs 40 to 45. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth

of an inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Decreasing chance of showers. Valley

lows around 35. Light wind. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Valley highs around 40. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then increasing

clouds. A 40 percent chance of rain or snow after midnight. Snow

level 2000 feet. Valley lows 30 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain or snow. Snow level 2000 feet. Valley highs 35 to

40. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Valley lows around 35. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Valley highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Snow level 2500 feet. Valley lows 30 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 2000 feet. Valley highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Valley lows 30 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Valley highs 40 to 45.

$$

WAZ019-240130-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

242 AM PST Sun Dec 23 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR TODAY THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Showers. Snow level 3500 feet. Snow accumulation of 6 to 10

inches. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half to three quarters of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Snow level 3500 feet. Snow accumulation of 3 to

6 inches. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.

.MONDAY...Rain or snow likely. Snow level 3500 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Snow level 2500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Decreasing chance of showers. Snow level

2000 feet. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of snow after midnight. Free air freezing

level at the surface in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain or snow. Snow level 2000 feet. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level 2500 feet. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 3000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Snow level 2000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Snow level 2500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Snow level 3500 feet. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

$$

weather.gov/portland

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather