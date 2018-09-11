WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 11, 2018

_____

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

753 AM PDT Tue Sep 11 2018

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday

Night, and Thursday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

.TODAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 60. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 50 to 55. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an

inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 50 to 55. Light wind. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

60 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 65.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

.TODAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 55 to 60. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts around a quarter of an inch,

except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 45 to 50. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an

inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

55 to 60. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows 45 to 50. Light wind. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. South wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

55 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

60 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 45. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 65.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

.TODAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Valley

highs 55 to 60. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts around a quarter of an inch, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Valley lows 45 to 50. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Valley

highs 55 to 60. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Valley lows 45 to 50. Light wind. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Valley highs around 60. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Valley lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Valley

highs 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Valley lows 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Valley

highs 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Valley lows 45 to 50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Valley

highs 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Valley lows around 45.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Valley highs 65 to 70.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

.TODAY...Scattered showers in the morning, then showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 6500 feet.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level 6500 feet. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an

inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow

level 6500 feet. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Snow level 6500 feet. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 6000 feet. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Snow level 6500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 6500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Snow level 6500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 6500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level

6500 feet. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 6500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level 6000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 9000 feet.

_____

