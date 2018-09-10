WA Portland OR Zone Forecast
WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Monday, September 10, 2018
_____
496 FPUS56 KPQR 102120
ZFPPQR
Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington
National Weather Service Portland OR
220 PM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018
Spot Temperatures are for Tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday Night,
Wednesday, Wednesday Night, and Thursday.
WAZ021-111200-
South Washington Coast-
Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,
Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment
220 PM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 55. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts around a
tenth of an inch.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 60. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch,
except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, Lows 50 to 55. Southwest wind 5 to 15
mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance
of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 60. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows 50 to 55. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs 60 to 65.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.
$$
WAZ020-111200-
Willapa Hills-
Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,
and Ryderwood
220 PM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 50. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Rainfall
amounts around a tenth of an inch.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. South wind
5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts
around a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows 45 to 50. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an
inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
55 to 60. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows 45 to 50. Light wind. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows 45 to 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
55 to 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 45. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs 60 to 65.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.
$$
WAZ040-111200-
South Washington Cascade Foothills-
Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,
and Cougar
220 PM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then a
slight chance of showers after midnight. Valley lows 45 to 50.
Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Valley highs 60 to 65.
South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall
amounts around a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible
in thunderstorms.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Valley lows 45 to 50. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an
inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Valley
highs around 60. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70
percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Valley lows 45 to 50. Light wind. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Valley highs around 60. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of showers. Valley lows 45 to 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Valley
highs 60 to 65.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Valley lows around 45. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Valley highs 65 to 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows 45 to 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Valley highs 70 to 75.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows 45 to 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Valley highs around 70.
$$
WAZ019-111200-
South Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,
Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley
220 PM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow
level 7000 feet. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Snow level 6500 feet. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Snow level 6500 feet. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth
of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and
a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level
6500 feet. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Snow level 6500 feet. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow
level 6000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of showers. Snow level 6500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow
level 6500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Snow level 6000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Snow level 6000 feet. Free air freezing level 9000 feet in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 9000 feet
rising to 10000 feet after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 10000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 10000 feet.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free air
freezing level 10000 feet rising to 11000 feet in the afternoon.
$$
weather.gov/portland
_____
