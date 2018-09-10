WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Monday, September 10, 2018

_____

496 FPUS56 KPQR 102120

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

220 PM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018

Spot Temperatures are for Tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday Night,

Wednesday, Wednesday Night, and Thursday.

WAZ021-111200-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

220 PM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 55. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts around a

tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch,

except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, Lows 50 to 55. Southwest wind 5 to 15

mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 60. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows 50 to 55. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

$$

WAZ020-111200-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

220 PM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 50. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Rainfall

amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. South wind

5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts

around a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows 45 to 50. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an

inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

55 to 60. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows 45 to 50. Light wind. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

55 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 45. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

$$

WAZ040-111200-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

220 PM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Valley lows 45 to 50.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Valley highs 60 to 65.

South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall

amounts around a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible

in thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Valley lows 45 to 50. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an

inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Valley

highs around 60. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70

percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Valley lows 45 to 50. Light wind. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Valley highs around 60. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Valley lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Valley

highs 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Valley lows around 45. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Valley highs 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Valley highs 70 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows 45 to 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Valley highs around 70.

$$

WAZ019-111200-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

220 PM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 7000 feet. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow level 6500 feet. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Snow level 6500 feet. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth

of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level

6500 feet. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Snow level 6500 feet. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Snow level 6500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 6500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Snow level 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Snow level 6000 feet. Free air freezing level 9000 feet in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 9000 feet

rising to 10000 feet after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 10000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 10000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free air

freezing level 10000 feet rising to 11000 feet in the afternoon.

$$

weather.gov/portland

_____

