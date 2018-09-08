WA Portland OR Zone Forecast
WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Friday, September 7, 2018
_____
858 FPUS56 KPQR 080334
ZFPPQR
Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington
National Weather Service Portland OR
834 PM PDT Fri Sep 7 2018
Spot Temperatures are for Tonight, Saturday, Saturday Night,
Sunday, Sunday Night, and Monday.
WAZ021-081115-
South Washington Coast-
Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,
Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment
834 PM PDT Fri Sep 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers in the evening, then a chance of
rain after midnight. Lows around 55. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph,
except south wind 10 to 15 mph near beaches and headlands. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an
inch.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. Southwest
wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph near beaches and headlands. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows around 55. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 60 to 65.
Light wind becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 55. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Near
beaches and headlands, gusts to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs 60 to
65.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows 50 to 55.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
60 to 65.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows 50 to 55.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs 60 to 65.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows 50 to 55.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
60 to 65.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 65.
$$
WAZ020-081115-
Willapa Hills-
Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,
and Ryderwood
834 PM PDT Fri Sep 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows 50 to 55. Southwest
wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Rainfall
amounts around a tenth of an inch.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. Southwest
wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South wind 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. Light wind
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 50 to 55. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs 60 to
65.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then
a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs 60 to 65.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
60 to 65.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows 45 to 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
60 to 65.
$$
WAZ040-081115-
South Washington Cascade Foothills-
Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,
and Cougar
834 PM PDT Fri Sep 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then rain likely after midnight.
Valley lows around 55. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an
inch.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Valley highs 65 to 70.
Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Valley lows around 50. West wind
5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Valley highs around 70. Southwest wind 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain
likely after midnight. Valley lows 50 to 55. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Valley highs 60 to 65. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Valley lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Valley
highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Valley lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Valley highs 60 to 65.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Valley lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Valley highs 60 to 65.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Valley lows 45 to 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Valley highs 65 to 70.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
WAZ019-081115-
South Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,
Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley
834 PM PDT Fri Sep 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Snow
level above 8000 feet. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an
inch.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level 7500 feet.
West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall
amounts less than a tenth of an inch.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Free air freezing level 11000 feet.
Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 12000 feet.
Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Snow level above 8000 feet. Southwest
wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level 8000 feet decreasing
to 7000 feet in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Snow level 7000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow
level 7000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Snow level 7000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow
level 7000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Snow level 7000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow
level 7000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Snow level 6500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Snow
level 6500 feet.
$$
weather.gov/portland
_____
