WA Portland OR Zone Forecast
WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 26, 2018
245 FPUS56 KPQR 271027
ZFPPQR
Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington
National Weather Service Portland OR
327 AM PDT Mon Aug 27 2018
Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday
Night, and Wednesday.
WAZ021-272330-
South Washington Coast-
Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,
Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment
327 AM PDT Mon Aug 27 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy, then partly cloudy early in the afternoon,
then mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs
70 to 75. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55. Northwest wind 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of morning fog. Patchy morning
drizzle. Highs around 65. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows around 55.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 55.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 65.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 65.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows 50 to 55.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 65.
WAZ020-272330-
Willapa Hills-
Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,
and Ryderwood
327 AM PDT Mon Aug 27 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70.
Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light wind.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest wind 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows 50 to 55.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 65.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
65 to 70.
WAZ040-272330-
South Washington Cascade Foothills-
Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,
and Cougar
327 AM PDT Mon Aug 27 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Valley highs 70 to 75.
Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Valley lows 50 to 55. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Valley highs 80 to 85. Light wind.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Valley lows 50 to 55. North wind 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Valley highs 70 to 75. West wind 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Valley lows 50 to 55.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Valley highs 60 to
65. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Valley lows
around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Valley highs 65 to 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Valley highs 65 to 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Valley lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Valley
highs 65 to 70.
WAZ019-272330-
South Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,
Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley
327 AM PDT Mon Aug 27 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Snow level 8000 feet.
Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 11000 feet rising
to 13000 feet after midnight. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 13000 feet rising to
14000 feet in the afternoon. Light wind.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.
North wind 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet
lowering to 13000 feet in the afternoon. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level
13000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level 8000 feet.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level
7000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 13000 feet
rising to 14000 feet after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free
air freezing level 14000 feet lowering to 13000 feet in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Snow level
7500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Snow
level 7500 feet.
weather.gov/portland
