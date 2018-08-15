WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 15, 2018

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

802 AM PDT Wed Aug 15 2018

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Thursday, Thursday

Night, and Friday.

WAZ021-152330-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

802 AM PDT Wed Aug 15 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Morning clouds with areas fog, then partly sunny and

hazy. Highs 65 to 75. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy, hazy. Lows around 55. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Occasional drizzle after midnight. Lows

around 55. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Occasional drizzle in the morning. Highs around

65. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 55.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs 65 to

70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then cloudy. Lows

around 55.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

WAZ020-152330-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

802 AM PDT Wed Aug 15 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then sunny. Hazy.

Highs 75 to 80. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy. Hazy. Lows

around 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 70. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy.

Occasional drizzle after midnight. Lows 50 to 55. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny. Occasional

drizzle in the morning. Highs 65 to 70. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy.

Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs 70 to

75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy. Lows 55 to

60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy. Lows 60 to

65.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

WAZ040-152330-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

802 AM PDT Wed Aug 15 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Hazy.

Valley highs 80 to 85. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, hazy. Valley lows 55 to 60. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then sunny. Hazy. Valley

highs 75 to 80. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy in the evening. Valley lows

around 50. Northwest wind 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Valley highs

70 to 75. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Valley lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then sunny. Valley highs

75 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy. Valley

lows around 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny. Valley highs

80 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Valley lows 55 to 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Valley highs 85 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Valley lows 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Valley highs 80 to 85.

WAZ019-152330-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

802 AM PDT Wed Aug 15 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Hazy. Free

air freezing level 15000 feet. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, hazy. Free air freezing level 14000 feet. North

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hazy. Free air freezing level 14000 feet. West

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Hazy in the evening. Free

air freezing level 14000 feet. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming

light after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet. West

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 13000 fee.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

