WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 31, 2018

_____

630 FPUS56 KPQR 011007

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

307 AM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Thursday, Thursday

Night, and Friday.

WAZ021-020000-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

307 AM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Patchy morning

fog. Chance of drizzle in the morning. Highs 60 to 70. West wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle after midnight. Lows

around 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain or drizzle in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

60 to 65. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows around 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 55.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy.

Lows around 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 75.

$$

WAZ020-020000-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

307 AM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Chance of

drizzle in the morning. Highs 65 to 70. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. Areas

of drizzle after midnight. Lows 50 to 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain or drizzle in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows 50 to 55.

West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny. A 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs 60 to 65. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows around 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

75 to 80.

$$

WAZ040-020000-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

307 AM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Valley highs 75 to 80. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows around 55. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain or drizzle in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Valley

highs 65 to 70. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of showers. Valley lows around 55. West wind

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Valley highs around 65.

Light wind. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows around 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Valley highs 70 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Valley lows around 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Valley

highs 75 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows 55 to 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny. Valley

highs 80 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows around 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Valley highs 80 to 85.

$$

WAZ019-020000-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

307 AM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet. West wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 14000 feet. West

wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain or drizzle in

the morning. Cooler. Snow level above 8000 feet. West wind 5 to

10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Snow level above 8000 feet. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph

in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 8000 feet. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 12000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Snow level above 8000 feet. Free air freezing level

12000 feet in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Snow level above 8000 feet. Free air freezing level

12000 feet after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 12000 feet rising to

13000 feet in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free air

freezing level 13000 feet rising to 14000 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

$$

weather.gov/portland

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather