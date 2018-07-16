WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 15, 2018

779 FPUS56 KPQR 161031

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

331 AM PDT Mon Jul 16 2018

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday

Night, and Wednesday.

WAZ021-162330-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

331 AM PDT Mon Jul 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

65 to 75. Light wind becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. Lows

around 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Patchy

morning fog. Highs 65 to 70. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows 55 to

60. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Patchy morning

drizzle. Highs around 65. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

65 to 75.

$$

WAZ020-162330-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

331 AM PDT Mon Jul 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

75 to 80.

$$

WAZ040-162330-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

331 AM PDT Mon Jul 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Valley highs 85 to 90. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Valley lows 55 to 60. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Valley highs 80 to 85. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy. Valley

lows around 55. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy.

Valley highs 70 to 75. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Valley

highs 70 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny. Valley

highs around 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Valley highs 75 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows around 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny. Valley highs

80 to 85.

$$

WAZ019-162330-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

331 AM PDT Mon Jul 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet. West wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 15000 feet. North wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet. West

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clear. Free

air freezing level 14000 feet rising to 15000 feet after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet

lowering to 14000 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free air

freezing level 14000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 14000 feet

rising to 15000 feet after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free air

freezing level 15000 feet.

$$

