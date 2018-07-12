WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 11, 2018

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

311 AM PDT Thu Jul 12 2018

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Friday, Friday Night,

and Saturday.

WAZ021-130030-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

311 AM PDT Thu Jul 12 2018

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog, otherwise mostly sunny. Highs 65

to 75. Light west wind, becoming north wind 5 to 15 mph later this

morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph,

except 15 to 25 mph on beaches and headlands this evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

65 to 70. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming light after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 75. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

WAZ020-130030-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

311 AM PDT Thu Jul 12 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 55. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. West wind 5 to 15 mph

becoming light after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

75 to 80. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

WAZ040-130030-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

311 AM PDT Thu Jul 12 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Valley highs 85 to 90. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Valley lows 55 to 60. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Valley highs around 80. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Valley lows 50 to 55. West wind 5 to

15 mph becoming light after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Valley highs 80 to 85. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Valley lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Valley highs 85 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Valley lows around 55.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Valley highs 80 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Valley lows around 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Valley highs 80 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows around 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Valley highs 75 to 80.

WAZ019-130030-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

311 AM PDT Thu Jul 12 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 16000 feet. Light wind

becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level above 16000 feet. North

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 16000 feet. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 16000 feet.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet. West

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 16000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 16000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 16000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level above

16000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 16000 feet.

