WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Friday, July 6, 2018

_____

131 FPUS56 KPQR 062115

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

215 PM PDT Fri Jul 6 2018

Spot Temperatures are for Tonight, Saturday, Saturday Night,

Sunday, Sunday Night, and Monday.

WAZ021-071200-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

215 PM PDT Fri Jul 6 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 55. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

65 to 70. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 55. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light wind becoming west

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

$$

WAZ020-071200-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

215 PM PDT Fri Jul 6 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

50 to 55. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the

evening. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

65 to 70. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

60 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

$$

WAZ040-071200-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

215 PM PDT Fri Jul 6 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Valley lows 50 to 55. West wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Valley highs 70 to 75. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Valley lows around 50. North wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Valley highs 75 to 80. Light wind becoming

west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Valley lows 50 to 55. West wind 5 to

15 mph becoming light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Valley highs 70 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Valley

highs 70 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Valley lows 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Valley highs 80 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Valley lows around 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Valley highs 80 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Valley lows 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Valley highs 80 to 85.

$$

WAZ019-071200-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

215 PM PDT Fri Jul 6 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Snow level 7500 feet. West wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 7500 feet. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level around

12000 feet. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.

Light wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Free air

freezing level 13000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level around

12000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level rising to

14000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level rising to

15000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level rising to

16000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level above 16000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level above 16000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level above

16000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level above 16000 feet.

$$

weather.gov/portland

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather