WA Portland OR Zone Forecast
Published 6:17 am, Monday, June 25, 2018
WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 24, 2018
_____
Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington
National Weather Service Portland OR
311 AM PDT Mon Jun 25 2018
Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday
Night, and Wednesday.
WAZ021-252315-
South Washington Coast-
Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,
Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment
311 AM PDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. West wind
5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Rainfall amounts
less than a tenth of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs
around 65. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy.
Lows 50 to 55. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Northwest wind 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.
A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows 50 to 55.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 55.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 55.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 65.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 55.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs around 65.
$$
WAZ020-252315-
Willapa Hills-
Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,
and Ryderwood
311 AM PDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then partly
sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 60 to
65. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs
65 to 70. Light wind.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy.
Lows 45 to 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. West wind 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.
A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows 45 to 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
60 to 65.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs around 65.
$$
WAZ040-252315-
South Washington Cascade Foothills-
Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,
and Cougar
311 AM PDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then partly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Valley
highs 60 to 65. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. Valley
lows 45 to 50. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny. Valley
highs 65 to 70. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows 45 to 50. Northwest wind
10 to 15 mph, diminishing to light after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Valley highs 65 to 70. West wind 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Valley lows 45 to 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Valley highs 60 to 65.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Valley lows around
50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Valley highs 60 to 65.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Valley lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Valley highs 65 to 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Valley lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Valley highs 65 to 70.
$$
WAZ019-252315-
South Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,
Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley
311 AM PDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow
level 7500 feet, decreasing to 6000 feet in the afternoon. West wind
5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Snow level 6500 feet. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free air
freezing level 11000 feet. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 12000 feet,
rising to 13000 feet after midnight. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 12000 feet. West
wind 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Snow level 6000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Snow
level 6000 feet, increasing to 7500 feet in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level
7500 feet. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level 7500 feet.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Snow level 8000 feet, increasing to above 8000 feet after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Snow
level above 8000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Snow level above 8000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Snow level above
8000 feet. Free air freezing level 14000 feet in the afternoon.
$$
_____
