WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Friday, June 22, 2018

589 FPUS56 KPQR 230314 AAA

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington...UPDATED

National Weather Service Portland OR

814 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018

Updated winds for this evening to add gusts

Spot Temperatures are for Tonight, Saturday, Saturday Night,

Sunday, Sunday Night, and Monday.

WAZ021-231115-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

814 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

drizzle. Lows around 55. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs 65 to

70. North wind 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph, becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. Light wind, increasing to

northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 55. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny. Highs around

65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

60 to 65.

WAZ020-231115-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

814 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

drizzle. Lows around 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs 65 to

70. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, becoming light in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph, diminishing to light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50.

West wind 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

around 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

60 to 65.

WAZ040-231115-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

814 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

drizzle. Valley lows 50 to 55. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to

20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Valley highs

70 to 75. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Valley lows 50 to 55. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph, becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Valley highs 75 to 80. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Valley lows around 50.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Valley highs 60 to 65.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Valley lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Valley

highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Valley lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Valley highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Valley highs 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Valley lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny. A 20 percent

chance of showers. Valley highs 65 to 70.

WAZ019-231115-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

814 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or

drizzle in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

drizzle after midnight. Snow level above 8000 feet, decreasing to

8000 feet after midnight. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free

air freezing level 12000 feet, rising to 13000 feet in the

afternoon. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the

morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Free air freezing level 15000 feet. Light

wind, becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Snow level above

8000 feet after midnight. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Cooler. Snow level 7000 feet, decreasing to 6500 feet in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level 6500 feet in the evening. Free air freezing

level 11000 feet after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 11000 feet, rising

to 12000 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 12000 feet,

rising to 14000 feet after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet,

lowering to 13000 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level

13000 feet, lowering to 11000 feet after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 11000 feet,

lowering to 10000 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Snow level

8000 feet after midnight. Free air freezing level 10000 feet in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 8000 feet.

weather.gov/portland

