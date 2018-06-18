WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 17, 2018

_____

599 FPUS56 KPQR 180955

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

255 AM PDT Mon Jun 18 2018

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday

Night, and Wednesday.

WAZ021-182345-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

255 AM PDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 65 to 70. Southwest wind 5

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 55. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 75. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

around 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

$$

WAZ020-182345-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

255 AM PDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

75 to 80. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy. Lows around

55. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

$$

WAZ040-182345-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

255 AM PDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Valley highs 80 to 85. West wind 5

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Valley lows 55 to 60. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Valley highs 80 to 85. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows around 60. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Valley highs around 85. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Valley lows 55 to 60. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Valley highs 70 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows around 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Valley

highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Valley lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Valley highs 70 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Valley lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Valley highs 70 to 75.

$$

WAZ019-182345-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

255 AM PDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Snow level above 8000 feet. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible

in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level above 8000 feet. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level above 8000 feet. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Snow level above 8000 feet. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow level above 8000 feet. Light wind. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers after midnight. Snow level above 8000 feet. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level above

8000 feet. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Snow level above 8000 feet in the evening. Free air

freezing level 12000 feet after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 12000 feet, rising

to 13000 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 13000 feet, rising

to 15000 feet in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

$$

weather.gov/portland

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather