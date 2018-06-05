WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast
Updated 10:47 pm, Monday, June 4, 2018
WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 5, 2018
_____
977 FPUS56 KPDT 050242
ZFPPDT
Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington
National Weather Service Pendleton OR
742 PM PDT Mon Jun 4 2018
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton
WAZ026-051115-
Kittitas Valley-
Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp
742 PM PDT Mon Jun 4 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest wind 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph overnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
70 to 75. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. Northwest wind
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Northwest wind around
5 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. Wind light and
variable becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph overnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56. Highs
76 to 81.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
50 to 55.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of
showers. Highs 69 to 74. Lows 48 to 53.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Highs 66 to 71. Lows 46 to 51.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.
$$
WAZ027-051115-
Yakima Valley-
Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima
742 PM PDT Mon Jun 4 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest wind 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79. West wind around 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. West wind 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Northwest wind around
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Wind light and
variable becoming west 5 to 10 mph overnight.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 88. Lows
53 to 58.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 85.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight
chance of showers. Lows 50 to 57. Highs 73 to 78.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75. Lows
48 to 53.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78.
$$
WAZ028-051115-
Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-
Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities
742 PM PDT Mon Jun 4 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. West wind 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the southwest around 5 mph overnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Southwest wind around
5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53. Southwest wind 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Southwest wind around
5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59. Northeast wind
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest overnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 83 to 88.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Lows 54 to 59. Highs 76 to 81.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
51 to 56.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78. Lows
49 to 54.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.
$$
WAZ029-051115-
Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-
Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla
742 PM PDT Mon Jun 4 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Southwest wind 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south overnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83. South wind around
5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59. North wind
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast overnight.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 86. Lows
54 to 59.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Highs 73 to 78. Lows 49 to 54.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 68 to
73.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Highs
70 to 75.
$$
WAZ030-051115-
Northwest Blue Mountains-
Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort
742 PM PDT Mon Jun 4 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 66. Southwest wind around
5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. West wind 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south overnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 72. Wind light and
variable becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. North wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the south around 5 mph overnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 73.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53. Highs
65 to 72.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of
showers. Highs 59 to 66. Lows 41 to 46.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 53 to
61.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
38 to 44.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 63.
$$
WAZ520-051115-
East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell
742 PM PDT Mon Jun 4 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 43. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 69. West wind around 5 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. West wind 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Wind light and
variable becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. West wind 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest overnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Highs
68 to 74.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of
showers. Lows 41 to 48. Highs 62 to 68.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 58 to 64.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
40 to 45.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 69.
$$
WAZ521-051115-
Simcoe Highlands-
Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton
742 PM PDT Mon Jun 4 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Northwest wind 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. West wind 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Northwest wind around
5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. West wind 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 80. Lows
48 to 53.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 79.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight
chance of showers. Lows 45 to 52. Highs 67 to 72.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 64 to
69.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Highs
67 to 72.
$$
_____
