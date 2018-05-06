WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 5, 2018

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

528 PM PDT Sat May 5 2018

Spot Temperatures are for Tonight, Sunday, Sunday Night, Monday,

Monday Night, and Tuesday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

528 PM PDT Sat May 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Near beaches and headlands, north wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

60 to 65. Light wind, increasing to southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows 50 to 55. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 45 to 50.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 65.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

528 PM PDT Sat May 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 50 to 55. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs 60 to 65. Light wind, becoming

southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40

percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 45 to 50. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 45.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy.

Lows around 45.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

528 PM PDT Sat May 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Valley lows around 55. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Valley highs 60 to 65. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Valley lows around 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Valley highs around 70. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Valley lows around 50. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Valley

highs 75 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Valley lows 50 to 55. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Valley highs 55 to 60. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Valley lows 45 to 50.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Valley highs 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Valley lows 45 to

50. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Valley highs 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy.

Valley lows around 45.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Valley highs around 70.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

528 PM PDT Sat May 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Snow level 8000 feet. East wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow

level above 8000 feet. North wind 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level above

8000 feet. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 10000 feet, rising

to 11000 feet in the afternoon. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 12000 feet.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level above

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Snow level above 8000 feet. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Snow level 7500 feet. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level 7500 feet, decreasing

to 6500 feet after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level

6000 feet, decreasing to 5000 feet after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 5000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level

6000 feet. Free air freezing level 10000 feet after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 10000 feet.

