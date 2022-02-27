WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 26, 2022

496 FPUS56 KPDT 270830

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

1229 AM PST Sun Feb 27 2022

WAZ026-271200-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

1229 AM PST Sun Feb 27 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the mid to upper 20s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain or snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain or snow overnight. Lows in the lower to mid

30s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

$$

WAZ027-271200-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

1229 AM PST Sun Feb 27 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

freezing rain. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain or snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid

to upper 30s. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

$$

WAZ028-271200-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

1229 AM PST Sun Feb 27 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and

freezing rain. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s to lower 50s. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid

to upper 30s. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

30s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

WAZ029-271200-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

1229 AM PST Sun Feb 27 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

and freezing rain. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Southeast

wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s to lower 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Windy.

South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Windy.

South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

$$

WAZ030-271200-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

1229 AM PST Sun Feb 27 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow likely and a chance of freezing rain.

Little or no snow accumulation valleys and up to 1 inch in the

mountains. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Breezy. South wind

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with rain, snow likely and a chance of freezing

rain in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain or

snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch valleys and

up to 1 inch in the mountains. Snow level 4000 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 30s, except in the 40s

valleys. Windy. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and mountain

snow. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows in the 30s. Breezy. South wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and high mountain snow. Highs in the lower 40s to

lower 50s. Windy. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Windy.

South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the

lower 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and mountain snow likely.

Light mountain snow accumulations. Highs in the mid 30s to mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s.

$$

WAZ520-271200-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

1229 AM PST Sun Feb 27 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow with freezing rain likely. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the 20s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely and a chance of freezing rain in the

morning, then rain or snow likely in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level 3500 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow likely in the evening,

then rain, mountain snow likely and a chance of freezing rain

overnight. Mountain snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Snow

level 4500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South wind 5 to

15 mph overnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and high mountain snow. Light high mountain snow

accumulations. Highs in the 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

high mountain snow. Highs in the 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and high mountain snow likely. Light high

mountain snow accumulations. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent

chance of rain and mountain snow. Lows in the upper 20s to mid

30s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 30s

to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.

Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

$$

WAZ521-271200-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

1229 AM PST Sun Feb 27 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow likely and a chance of freezing rain.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, snow and freezing rain

in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the

evening, becoming light. Gusts up to 25 mph. Rainfall amounts up

to a half of an inch possible.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s to mid 30s. Highs in the 40s.

$$

