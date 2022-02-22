WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Monday, February 21, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PST Tue Feb 22 2022

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PST Tue Feb 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 20s. Windy. Northeast wind

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Very cold. Mostly clear. Lows 4 to 11. Northeast wind

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Wind chill

readings 5 below to 9 above zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings 7 below to

3 above zero in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 19. South wind 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 14 to 19.

Highs in the 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain or snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the

lower 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PST Tue Feb 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 20s. Breezy.

North wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 8 to 11. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. North

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 20. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Light

wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 16 to 19.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PST Tue Feb 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Windy. North wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 9 to 13. Windy. North wind 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. North

wind 5 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings 5 below to 5 above zero in

the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 21. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the 30s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 17 to 21.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PST Tue Feb 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Breezy. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph

decreasing to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 7 to 10. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 20s. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Wind chill

readings 6 below to 9 above zero.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 18. South wind 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower 30s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 14 to

19. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s. Lows 17 to 27.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PST Tue Feb 22 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING ABOVE 3500 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in

the morning. Highs 14 to 21.

.TONIGHT...Very cold. Mostly clear. Lows 3 below to 4 above zero.

Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 15 to 19. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 11. South wind 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 20s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 7 to 11.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 20s

to lower 30s. Lows 7 to 17.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Lows 15 to 25.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PST Tue Feb 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 13 to 23. East wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Bitterly cold. Mostly clear. Lows 2 below to 5 above

zero. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 16.

Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the 30s. Lows in the 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PST Tue Feb 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 19 to 24. Breezy. Northeast wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Wind chill readings

10 below to 5 above zero.

.TONIGHT...Very cold. Mostly clear. Lows 2 to 10. Breezy.

Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Wind

chill readings 11 below to zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 20s. Northeast wind

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 12 to 19.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 13 to 20.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain or snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the 40s.

