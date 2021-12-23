WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 22, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PST Thu Dec 23 2021

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the

morning. A chance of rain or snow in the morning, then a chance

of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the lower to mid 20s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow. Highs in the 30s. South

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph with

gusts to around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of snow. Lows 16 to 20. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Lows 2 to 11. Highs 11 to 20.

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain in the morning, then mostly sunny in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Snow level 1000 feet.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the 20s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the lower to mid

30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Lows 7 to 15. Highs 17 to 26.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of snow. Lows 5 to 9. Highs 15 to 19. Wind chill readings 7 below

to 8 above zero.

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Windy.

Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Breezy. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to lower

40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in the 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Lows 9 to 16. Highs 18 to 26.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of snow. Lows 6 to 10. Highs 14 to 18. Wind chill readings

8 below to 7 above zero.

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s. Windy. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Snow level 1500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s. Windy.

Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow. Snow level

1500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. Windy. South wind 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Snow level 1500 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Breezy. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Lows 11 to 16. Highs in the lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Lows 7 to 9. Highs 14 to 18. Wind chill readings

6 below to 9 above zero.

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PST Thu Dec 23 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON ABOVE 4000 FEET...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and mountain snow in the

morning, then rain and mountain snow in the afternoon. Mountain

snow accumulation up to 2 inches valleys and 2 to 4 inches in the

mountains. Snow level 4500 feet, lowering to 3000 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Windy. Southwest

wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches in the mountains. Lows in the 20s.

Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches

in the mountains. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Breezy.

South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the 20s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid to upper 20s,

except in the lower to mid 30s valleys. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Lows

17 to 23. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Highs 19 to 27. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow. Lows 4 to 14. Highs 13 to 19. Wind

chill readings 5 below to 10 above zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Highs 8 to 14. Wind chill readings 9 below to 6 above zero.

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PST Thu Dec 23 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING

ABOVE 3000 FEET...

.TODAY...Rain or snow in the morning, then snow likely in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Snow level

2500 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches valleys . Lows 18 to 24. West wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the evening, becoming

light.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches valleys and

2 to 4 inches in the mountains. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 16 to 22.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs in

the mid 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulations. Lows 11 to 19.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs 16 to 26.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill readings 8 below

to 7 above zero.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow. Lows 1 to 11. Highs 11 to 21.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

7 to 15. Wind chill readings 2 below to 17 below zero.

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and mountain snow likely in the

morning, then a chance of rain and mountain snow in the

afternoon. Mountain snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level

2000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the mid to upper 20s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to 25 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the 20s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 19 to 25.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the mid

20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Lows 8 to 16. Highs 16 to 25.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of snow. Lows 5 to 9. Highs 12 to 16. Wind chill readings 8 below

to 7 above zero.

