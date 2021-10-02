WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Friday, October 1, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

427 AM PDT Sat Oct 2 2021

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

427 AM PDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Light

wind, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. West

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

427 AM PDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light wind,

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Light wind, becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph in the morning, becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

427 AM PDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Light

wind, becoming south 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

427 AM PDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light

wind, becoming south 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Lows

in the 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

427 AM PDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the 40s, except in the upper 40s to lower 50s

valleys.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain and high mountain snow showers. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

427 AM PDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s,

except in the upper 60s to lower 70s valleys.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s, except in

the upper 60s to lower 70s valleys. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s,

except in the mid 60s to lower 70s valleys.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s, except

in the lower 50s to lower 60s valleys. Lows in the mid 30s to mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s,

except in the upper 40s to upper 50s valleys.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy.

Widespread frost. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the

lower 40s to lower 50s, except in the upper 40s to upper 50s

valleys.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s,

except in the 50s valleys.

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

427 AM PDT Sat Oct 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower

50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Lows in

the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

50s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the 50s.

