WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

1206 AM PDT Sun Aug 8 2021

WAZ026-081115-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

1206 AM PDT Sun Aug 8 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower

60s. Windy. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Windy. Northwest wind

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Windy. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing

to 25 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

West wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Highs in the

upper 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Haze. Highs 97 to

104. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Heat index readings around

110.

WAZ027-081115-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

1206 AM PDT Sun Aug 8 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Windy. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph decreasing to 20 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Highs in the

lower to mid 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Haze. Highs 98 to

105. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

WAZ028-081115-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

1206 AM PDT Sun Aug 8 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

60s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Highs in the

lower to mid 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Haze. Highs 99 to

106. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Heat index readings 108 to

109.

WAZ029-081115-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

1206 AM PDT Sun Aug 8 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southeast

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Highs in the

lower to mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Haze. Highs 99 to

105. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

WAZ030-081115-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

1206 AM PDT Sun Aug 8 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Windy. West wind 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s, except in the upper 60s to

lower 70s valleys. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the evening,

becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Highs in the mid

70s to lower 80s, except in the mid 80s to lower 90s valleys.

Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Haze. Highs in the

lower 80s to lower 90s, except in the 90s valleys. Lows in the

lower 60s to lower 70s.

WAZ520-081115-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

1206 AM PDT Sun Aug 8 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Windy. West wind

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Highs in the

lower 60s to lower 70s, except in the 70s valleys. Windy.

Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the

evening, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s, except in the

80s valleys.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Highs in the

upper 70s to upper 80s, except in the mid 80s to mid 90s valleys.

Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Haze. Highs in the

mid 80s to mid 90s, except 93 to 103 valleys. Lows in the lower

60s to lower 70s. Heat index readings around 110.

WAZ521-081115-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

1206 AM PDT Sun Aug 8 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Windy. West wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the

evening, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Highs in the

upper 80s to mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Haze. Highs 95 to

105. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Heat index readings around

110.

