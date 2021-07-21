WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 20, 2021

044 FPUS56 KPDT 211058

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Wed Jul 21 2021

WAZ026-212300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Wed Jul 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Windy. Northwest wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Windy. Northwest

wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower

60s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

WAZ027-212300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Wed Jul 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. West wind 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Windy. Northwest wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph decreasing to 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. West wind

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

$$

WAZ028-212300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Wed Jul 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Haze in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Breezy. West wind

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

$$

WAZ029-212300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Wed Jul 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Haze

through the day. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

$$

WAZ030-212300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Wed Jul 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Haze

through the day. Highs in the lower to mid 70s, except in the

upper 70s to lower 80s valleys.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s,

except in the mid 70s to lower 80s valleys.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the lower to mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the 70s, except in the lower to

mid 80s valleys.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear, haze. Lows in the mid 50s

to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s, except in

the lower 80s to lower 90s valleys.

$$

WAZ520-212300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Wed Jul 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s, except in the

mid 70s to lower 80s valleys. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Windy. Northwest wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph decreasing to 5 to

15 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s, except in

the upper 70s to lower 80s valleys.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s, except in

the 80s valleys.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

$$

WAZ521-212300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Wed Jul 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Breezy.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west with gusts to

around 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Windy. West

wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph shifting to the

northwest 5 to 15 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

