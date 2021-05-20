WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 19, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Thu May 20 2021

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Thu May 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Breezy. Northwest wind 10 to

20 mph. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Lows in the

upper 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. North wind 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

North wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Thu May 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Highs in the

upper 50s to lower 60s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Lows in the

upper 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s. North wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Highs in

the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the 70s.

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Thu May 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Highs in the

upper 50s to lower 60s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Lows in the

upper 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Breezy. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Highs in

the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the 70s.

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Thu May 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Lows in the

upper 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Northeast wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in

the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Thu May 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and mountain snow

showers in the morning, then rain and mountain snow showers

likely in the afternoon. Mountain snow accumulation up to

2 inches. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs in the 40s. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and high mountain snow showers

likely in the evening, then a chance of rain and high mountain

snow showers overnight. High mountain snow accumulation up to

2 inches. Snow level 5000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and high

mountain snow showers. Highs in the 40s, except in the lower to

mid 50s valleys. North wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

high mountain snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 50s, except in the mid

50s to lower 60s valleys. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the

50s, except in the mid 50s to mid 60s valleys.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Thu May 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and mountain snow

showers in the morning, then rain and mountain snow showers

likely in the afternoon. Mountain snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Snow level 3500 feet, rising to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 40s to lower 50s, except in the 50s valleys.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and high mountain snow showers

likely in the evening, then a chance of rain and high mountain

snow showers overnight. High mountain snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and high mountain snow

showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s, except in the

upper 50s to mid 60s valleys. North wind 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs

in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s, except in the

lower 60s to lower 70s valleys.

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Thu May 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and mountain snow

showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of rain showers overnight. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the upper 50s

to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s to upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

