WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Thu Apr 15 2021

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Northeast

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northeast

wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Breezy.

Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast

wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

40s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Breezy.

Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast wind 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Breezy. Northeast

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North wind

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the 40s.

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Breezy.

Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Breezy. Northeast

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

40s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the 40s.

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Northeast wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Northeast

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. East

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. East wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid to

upper 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. East wind

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s. East wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Breezy. East

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. East wind

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 50s. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Northeast

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s. Breezy.

Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph shifting to the east with gusts to

around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s, except in

the upper 60s to mid 70s valleys. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s

to lower 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Breezy. North wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Northeast

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Windy.

Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northeast wind

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s. Lows

in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

