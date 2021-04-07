WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 6, 2021 _____ 515 FPUS56 KPDT 071059 ZFPPDT Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington National Weather Service Pendleton OR 358 AM PDT Wed Apr 7 2021 WAZ026-072300- Kittitas Valley- Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp 358 AM PDT Wed Apr 7 2021 .TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain or snow overnight. Lows in the 30s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 30 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Windy. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. West wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the 30s. .SATURDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. $$ WAZ027-072300- Yakima Valley- Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima 358 AM PDT Wed Apr 7 2021 .TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Windy. West wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the 30s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph increasing to 35 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. West wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Lows in the 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. $$ WAZ028-072300- Lower Columbia Basin of Washington- Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities 358 AM PDT Wed Apr 7 2021 .TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Windy. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Windy. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust. Highs in the 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust. Lows around 30. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. $$ WAZ029-072300- Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington- Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla 358 AM PDT Wed Apr 7 2021 .TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Windy. South wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. A 20 percent chance of rain overnight. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Windy. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow. Patchy blowing dust. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust. Lows around 30. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. $$ WAZ030-072300- Northwest Blue Mountains- Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort 358 AM PDT Wed Apr 7 2021 .TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Windy. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and high mountain snow likely overnight. High mountain snow accumulation up to 1 inch valleys and up to 2 inches in the mountains. Snow level 3500 feet overnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Windy. West wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches valleys and 1 to 3 inches in the mountains. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. $$ WAZ520-072300- East Slopes of the Washington Cascades- Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell 358 AM PDT Wed Apr 7 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain snow in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s, except in the upper 40s to lower 50s valleys. Windy. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and mountain snow in the evening, then rain and mountain snow likely overnight. Mountain snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Snow level 3500 feet, lowering to 2500 feet overnight. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s, except in the upper 40s to lower 50s valleys. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s, except in the lower to mid 50s valleys. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s, except in the 40s valleys. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 26. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s, except in the upper 40s to mid 50s valleys. Lows 19 to 29. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. $$ WAZ521-072300- Simcoe Highlands- Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton 358 AM PDT Wed Apr 7 2021 .TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s. Windy. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and mountain snow. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s. Windy. West wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and mountain snow. Lows in the 30s. .SATURDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather