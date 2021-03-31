WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 30, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Wed Mar 31 2021

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Wed Mar 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Light wind,

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southeast

wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light

wind, becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West wind

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Wed Mar 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind,

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Light

wind.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Light wind, becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs

in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Wed Mar 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light wind, becoming east

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southeast

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South wind 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Lows in the upper

30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Wed Mar 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Wed Mar 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Breezy. South wind 5 to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph

overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Breezy.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and high mountain snow showers. Lows in the 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and high mountain

snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

rain and high mountain snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid

30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Wed Mar 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s, except in

the upper 50s to mid 60s valleys. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s,

except in the upper 50s to lower 60s valleys.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and high mountain snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and mountain snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s, except in the upper

40s to mid 50s valleys. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and mountain snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s, except in the 50s

valleys. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Wed Mar 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s. Breezy.

West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the 30s. Highs in the lower 50s

to lower 60s.

