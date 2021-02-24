WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 23, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PST Wed Feb 24 2021

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PST Wed Feb 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the 40s. Windy. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to

around 20 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow. Snow level 1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the 40s. Windy. West wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s. Lows

in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PST Wed Feb 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow in the

morning, then sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level 1000 feet in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s to lower

50s. Windy. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow. Snow level 1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Snow level 1500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Windy. West

wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PST Wed Feb 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows around 30. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

overnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow in the morning,

then mostly sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level 500 feet in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s to lower

50s. Windy. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph

shifting to the southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Windy. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s to lower 50s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PST Wed Feb 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Windy. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

shifting to the southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow. Snow level 2000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Windy. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Snow level 1500 feet. Highs in the 40s. Windy. Southwest wind

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PST Wed Feb 24 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING ABOVE 3500 FEET...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

30s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 25. Gusts up to 20 mph

overnight.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches valleys and 2 to

5 inches in the mountains. Highs in the 30s. Windy. Southwest

wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 45 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Lows in the 20s. Windy. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 50 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Windy.

West wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Lows 19 to 25. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 25.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the 30s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PST Wed Feb 24 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY

EVENING ABOVE 3000 FEET...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow overnight.

Lows in the 20s. Gusts up to 20 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 3 to 7 inches. Highs in

the lower 30s to lower 40s. Windy. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph shifting to the west 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Windy. West wind

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the 30s,

except in the upper 30s to lower 40s valleys. Windy. West wind

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Lows 19 to 25.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

30s to lower 40s. Lows 19 to 28.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows

in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PST Wed Feb 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Gusts up to 25 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon.

Snow level 2500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. Windy.

Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow. Snow level 2000 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Windy. West wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Snow level 2000 feet. Highs in the 40s. Windy. West wind 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain or snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s. Lows

in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

