WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

433 FPUS56 KPDT 111001

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

201 AM PST Mon Jan 11 2021

WAZ026-111215-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

201 AM PST Mon Jan 11 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog.

Lows 34 to 39. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the

morning. A 50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

38 to 43. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain overnight.

Lows 33 to 38. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs 43 to 48. South wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

rain overnight. Lows 35 to 40. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph overnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 44 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 33.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 39 to 44.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows

29 to 34.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 42 to 47.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 33.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 39 to 44. Lows

27 to 32.

WAZ027-111215-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

201 AM PST Mon Jan 11 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog.

Lows 32 to 37. Wind light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the

morning. A 50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

41 to 46. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely overnight. Lows 35 to 40. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 52. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

rain overnight. Lows 38 to 43. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

around 30 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain. Highs 49 to

54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 28 to 33.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 42 to 47.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows 29 to 34. Highs 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 33.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 41 to 46. Lows

28 to 33.

WAZ028-111215-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

201 AM PST Mon Jan 11 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog.

Lows 31 to 36. East wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the

morning. Highs 43 to 48. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

36 to 41. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 50 to

55. South wind 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Breezy. Lows 43 to 48.

South wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain. Highs 52 to

57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 30 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 49.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37. Highs

45 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 41 to 48. Lows

29 to 34.

WAZ029-111215-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

201 AM PST Mon Jan 11 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog.

Lows 31 to 36. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the

morning. Highs 44 to 49. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

37 to 42. South wind 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs 50 to 55. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain, windy. Lows 42 to 47. South wind 20 to

30 mph. Gusts around 45 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. A slight chance of rain. Highs

50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 31 to 36.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50.

Lows 32 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 36.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 40 to 48. Lows

30 to 35.

WAZ030-111215-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

201 AM PST Mon Jan 11 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 25 to 32. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 36 to 41. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain with snow likely overnight.

Breezy. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 5000 feet

overnight. Lows 31 to 36. South wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain, windy. Highs 39 to 44. South wind 20 to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain, windy. Lows 33 to 38. Southwest wind 20 to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. A chance of rain and snow.

Highs 38 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. A slight chance of snow

showers. Lows 23 to 29.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 36 to 42.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 33.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs 37 to

43.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow.

Lows 25 to 32.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of.

Highs 34 to 39. Lows 24 to 31.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs 33 to 39.

WAZ520-111215-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

201 AM PST Mon Jan 11 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Lows 30 to 35. East wind

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the morning. A

chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs 37 to 42. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times overnight. Lows

32 to 37. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain...heavy at times. Rain may be heavy at times in

the morning. Highs 41 to 46. South wind 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain...heavy at times. Rain may be heavy at

times. Lows 33 to 38. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts around

30 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain and snow.

Highs 40 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows

26 to 31.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 37 to 44.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows

28 to 33.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

27 to 32.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 37 to 42.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 31.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 38 to 43.

WAZ521-111215-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

201 AM PST Mon Jan 11 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog.

Lows 30 to 35. South wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the

morning. A 50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

40 to 45. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain overnight. Lows 35 to 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs 46 to 51. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with

higher gusts. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy. Lows 38 to 43. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

45 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of rain.

Highs 46 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 42 to 47.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 30 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 34.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 41 to 46.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 33. Highs

41 to 46.

